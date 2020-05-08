See All Family And Marriage Counselors in West Chester, OH
Dennis Hart, LPCC

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (105)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dennis Hart, LPCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Chester, OH. They graduated from NA.

Dennis Hart works at Grow And Be Well in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dennis P Hart LPCC M.Ed
    8080 Beckett Center Dr Ste 209, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 465-3825
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dennis Hart, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508048869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Health Recovery Services, Athens, Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
• NA
    • NA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dennis Hart, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dennis Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dennis Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dennis Hart works at Grow And Be Well in West Chester, OH. View the full address on Dennis Hart’s profile.

    105 patients have reviewed Dennis Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dennis Hart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dennis Hart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dennis Hart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

