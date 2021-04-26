Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD
Overview of Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD
Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD is an Optometrist in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Kirscher works at
Dr. Kirscher's Office Locations
-
1
Professional Eyecare of Naperville1112 S Washington St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 355-6878Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Homer Township Vision Center13231 W 143rd St Ste 101, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Directions (708) 301-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirscher?
Dr. Kirscher is very thorough and provided an excellent eye exam. He goes above and beyond and spends time discussing eye changes. My family is always happy with our eye exams.
About Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1083604177
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirscher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirscher works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirscher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.