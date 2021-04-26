See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD

Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD is an Optometrist in Naperville, IL. 

Dr. Kirscher works at Professional Eyecare of Naperville in Naperville, IL with other offices in Homer Glen, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirscher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Eyecare of Naperville
    1112 S Washington St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-6878
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Homer Township Vision Center
    13231 W 143rd St Ste 101, Homer Glen, IL 60491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 301-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Diabetic Eye Exam
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083604177
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Kirscher, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirscher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirscher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

