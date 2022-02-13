Dr. Dennis O'Grady, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis O'Grady, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Dennis O'Grady, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
New Insights Communication7085 Corporate Way, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0724
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr O'Grady for a number a years. He's a good therapist and I would recommend him. He let's the patient guide the discussion, and provides valuable insights. Unfortunately, he's decided to stop accepting all insurance.
About Dr. Dennis O'Grady, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811005879
Education & Certifications
- South Community
- Wright State U
- Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
