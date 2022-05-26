Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from CSPP - Doctorate in Psychology.
Dr. Sapire works at
Locations
Rancho Las Palmas Office41750 Rancho Las Palmas Dr Ste L-3, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 318-5043Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Sapire for over a year and I would highly recommend him. I had extreme anxiety from a terrible workplace which led me to feel that I needed help fast! Dr. Sapire is so charming. He has a calming, nonjudgmental manner, and he does not make you feel that you are a basket case. He reassured me, helped me to see that I could control my future. I learned skills to cope, and now I feel so much better. He knows alot about the law, theatre and gives you very valuable feedback on any number of subjects. It is like calling a good friend .
About Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790095248
Education & Certifications
- Fellow of the American College of Sexologists
- Foothill Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylmar, CA
- Catholic Charities
- CSPP - Doctorate in Psychology
- U.C.L.A.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapire accepts Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.