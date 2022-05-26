See All Clinical Psychologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from CSPP - Doctorate in Psychology.

Dr. Sapire works at Dennis Sapire, PhD, Clinical Health Psychologist, Rancho Mirage, CA in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rancho Las Palmas Office
    41750 Rancho Las Palmas Dr Ste L-3, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 318-5043
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Sapire for over a year and I would highly recommend him. I had extreme anxiety from a terrible workplace which led me to feel that I needed help fast! Dr. Sapire is so charming. He has a calming, nonjudgmental manner, and he does not make you feel that you are a basket case. He reassured me, helped me to see that I could control my future. I learned skills to cope, and now I feel so much better. He knows alot about the law, theatre and gives you very valuable feedback on any number of subjects. It is like calling a good friend .
    High soprano in the desert — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790095248
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow of the American College of Sexologists
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Foothill Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylmar, CA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Catholic Charities
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CSPP - Doctorate in Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • U.C.L.A.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Sapire, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sapire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sapire works at Dennis Sapire, PhD, Clinical Health Psychologist, Rancho Mirage, CA in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sapire’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

