Dr. Dennis Shaning, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Shaning, PHD is a Psychologist in Springfield, NJ.
Dr. Shaning works at
Locations
Springfield Associates Llp, 675 Morris Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal therapist. He does not sugar coat things. He is very practical and has a very solid understanding of human psychology. He is direct, honest, and effective. Initially went to him for mediation with an family member/business partner who was extraordinarily difficult to deal with. He helped me understand the situation objectively and gave me the tools to deal with the situation in just afew visits. My only regret is that I did not see him sooner. Since then, I have seen him a few times to deal with difficult situations/people. He always gives me the tools to resolve issues quickly and effectively.
About Dr. Dennis Shaning, PHD
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaning. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5.
