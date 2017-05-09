See All Chiropractors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC

Chiropractic
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC is a Chiropractor in Fairfax, VA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10340 Democracy Ln Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 385-4773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
May 09, 2017
I have been a patient of Dr. Sievers since I was 10. He has treated all our children, my mother, aunt and various friends over the years. The results are always resilient. He is extremely knowledgeable in various applications of functional medicine. No hype. Just exactly what your body needs.
Alexandra in Leesburg, VA — May 09, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC
About Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC

Chiropractic
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1841492279
  • 1841492279
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dennis Sievers, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sievers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sievers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sievers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sievers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

