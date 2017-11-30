Dr. Dennis Steele, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dennis Steele, PHD
Overview
Dr. Dennis Steele, PHD is a Counselor in Cerritos, CA.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
Dennis D. Steele Phd A Psychological Corporation17215 Studebaker Rd Ste 300, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 924-9143
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steele is the best therapist I'v ever had. His treatment has allowed me to live a fulfilling life. He taught me how to cope with my anxiety.
About Dr. Dennis Steele, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1871557421
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
