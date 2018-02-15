See All Psychologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Dennison Hunter, PSY.D

Psychology
3.9 (11)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dennison Hunter, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Hunter works at Child & Adult Clinical Assocs, Knoxville, TN in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group-Medical Associates
    9333 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dennison Hunter, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Dennison Hunter, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295018737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter works at Child & Adult Clinical Assocs, Knoxville, TN in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Hunter’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

