Dr. Denny Peck, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denny Peck, PHD
Overview
Dr. Denny Peck, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona-Psychology.
Dr. Peck works at
Locations
-
1
PBSI Behavioral Health Clinic4732 N Oracle Rd Ste 316, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 887-0985
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Medicare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peck?
About Dr. Denny Peck, PHD
- Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962660498
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatric Services Center
- University Of Arizona-Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peck accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peck works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.