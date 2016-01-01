See All Psychologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Denny Peck, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Denny Peck, PHD is a Psychologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona-Psychology.

Dr. Peck works at PBSI Behavioral Health Clinic in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PBSI Behavioral Health Clinic
    4732 N Oracle Rd Ste 316, Tucson, AZ 85705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 887-0985

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Denny Peck, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962660498
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatric Services Center
    • University Of Arizona-Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denny Peck, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peck works at PBSI Behavioral Health Clinic in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Peck’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

