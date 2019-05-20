Dr. Persiani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deno Persiani, OD
Overview of Dr. Deno Persiani, OD
Dr. Deno Persiani, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfield, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persiani's Office Locations
- 1 5211 Pleasant Ave, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-2111
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persiani?
Always has taken very good care of myself and my family We’ve been going to Dr Persiani for years
About Dr. Deno Persiani, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760572226
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Persiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.