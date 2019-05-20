See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fairfield, OH
Dr. Deno Persiani, OD

Optometry
3.3 (6)
Overview of Dr. Deno Persiani, OD

Dr. Deno Persiani, OD is an Optometrist in Fairfield, OH. 

Dr. Persiani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5211 Pleasant Ave, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 829-2111

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Deno Persiani, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760572226
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Persiani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Persiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Persiani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persiani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

