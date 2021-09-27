See All Nurse Practitioners in Somers Point, NJ
Denyse Gallagher

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Denyse Gallagher

Denyse Gallagher is a Nurse Practitioner in Somers Point, NJ. 

Denyse Gallagher works at The Shore Physicians Group in Somers Point, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Denyse Gallagher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shore Physicians Group - Endocrinology
    18 W New York Ave, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 365-5300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Denyse Gallagher

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588075055
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denyse Gallagher is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denyse Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denyse Gallagher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Denyse Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denyse Gallagher works at The Shore Physicians Group in Somers Point, NJ. View the full address on Denyse Gallagher’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Denyse Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denyse Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denyse Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denyse Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

