Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN

Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT. 

Deon Johnson-Allen works at Grandview Behavioral Health in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Deon Johnson-Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grandview Behavioral Health
    88 Grandview Ave # 1STFLOOR, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 573-7265
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 31, 2020
    Very nice and caring. Also very beautiful.
    Anon — Jan 31, 2020
    About Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124592274
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deon Johnson-Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deon Johnson-Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deon Johnson-Allen works at Grandview Behavioral Health in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Deon Johnson-Allen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Deon Johnson-Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deon Johnson-Allen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deon Johnson-Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deon Johnson-Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

