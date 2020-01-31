Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deon Johnson-Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN
Overview of Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN
Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT.
Deon Johnson-Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Deon Johnson-Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Grandview Behavioral Health88 Grandview Ave # 1STFLOOR, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 573-7265
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deon Johnson-Allen?
Very nice and caring. Also very beautiful.
About Deon Johnson-Allen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124592274
Frequently Asked Questions
Deon Johnson-Allen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deon Johnson-Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deon Johnson-Allen works at
2 patients have reviewed Deon Johnson-Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deon Johnson-Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deon Johnson-Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deon Johnson-Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.