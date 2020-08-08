Der Liu accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Der Liu, CH
Overview
Der Liu, CH is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1829 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 255-3442
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Der Liu?
I absolutely adore Dr. Der Shin Liu DC. This gentleman actually takes the time to effectively communicate and describe in the greatest if detail the problem that ails you. The times I've seen Dr. Liu has been equally special. Everytime i leave he makes sure I'm not in any pain before i leave and if i am he will make sure to take care of the problem. He is very patient and has helped me with my sciatic pain using "cupping", acupuncture with electric current, massage, and a whole body adjustment. I highly recommend thidms fella to anyone in need. Thank you once again my friend.
About Der Liu, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1386839827
Frequently Asked Questions
Der Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Der Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Der Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Der Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Der Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.