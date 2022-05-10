See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ogden, UT
Derek Andersen, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Derek Andersen, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Derek Andersen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ogden, UT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    5685 S 1475 E Ste 2B, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 920-6352
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Derek Andersen?

    May 10, 2022
    Derek has been my therapist on and off for about 4 years now and he is truly a wonderful person and an even more wonderful therapist. I went though 3 therapists before him and he is by far the best one. Derek is very good at keeping his personal and religious beliefs separate from his practice which is quite refreshing in Utah. He has helped me heal a lot of tough trauma. I felt like my experience with him has been very personalized. I recommended him to a few people and every single person has loved him. I would recommend Derek to anyone and I plan to continue to see him.
    Mack — May 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Derek Andersen, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Derek Andersen, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Derek Andersen to family and friends

    Derek Andersen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Derek Andersen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Derek Andersen, LMFT.

    About Derek Andersen, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710386222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Derek Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Derek Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Andersen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Derek Andersen, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.