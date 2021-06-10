Dr. Feifke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derek Feifke, OD
Overview of Dr. Derek Feifke, OD
Dr. Derek Feifke, OD is an Optometrist in Burlington, MA.
Dr. Feifke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feifke's Office Locations
-
1
Insight Optical50 Mall Rd Ste 114, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 229-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feifke?
I will recommend Dr. Feifke to EVERYONE who needs eye care. There is no one like him! -- he is thorough, very intelligent, extremely knowledgeable, kind, warm and patient. This doctor is truly a gem and his staff, each and every one of them are delightfully helpful, experienced and efficient.
About Dr. Derek Feifke, OD
- Optometry
- English, Dutch
- 1386733194
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feifke accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feifke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feifke works at
Dr. Feifke speaks Dutch.
Dr. Feifke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feifke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feifke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feifke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.