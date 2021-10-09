See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buchanan, MI
Derek Henderson, PA

Internal Medicine
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Derek Henderson, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buchanan, MI. 

Derek Henderson works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Buchanan, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwestern Medical Clinic - Buchanan
    Southwestern Medical Clinic - Buchanan
1045 E Front St Ste B2, Buchanan, MI 49107
(269) 695-5540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2021
    Cynthia Harville — Oct 09, 2021
    About Derek Henderson, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447530498
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Derek Henderson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Derek Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Derek Henderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Derek Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Derek Henderson works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Buchanan, MI. View the full address on Derek Henderson’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Derek Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Henderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

