Derek Rigby, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Derek Rigby, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from South University.

Derek Rigby works at Spine Surgery Associates in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Surgery Associates
    1736 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-6623
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 26, 2023
    I was very impressed with Derek Rigby. He is very knowledgeable and used my xrays to explain to me what my problem was and how we are going to fix it. He explained things where I could easily understand them. He is very nice and treated me with respect. He did not hurry with my exam and answered all of my questions. I am definitely going to be a return patient.
    Cummings, B — Jan 26, 2023
    About Derek Rigby, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1215213863
    • South University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Derek Rigby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Derek Rigby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Derek Rigby works at Spine Surgery Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Derek Rigby’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Derek Rigby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Rigby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Rigby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Rigby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

