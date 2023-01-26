Derek Rigby has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Derek Rigby, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Derek Rigby, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from South University.
Derek Rigby works at
Spine Surgery Associates1736 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-6623Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was very impressed with Derek Rigby. He is very knowledgeable and used my xrays to explain to me what my problem was and how we are going to fix it. He explained things where I could easily understand them. He is very nice and treated me with respect. He did not hurry with my exam and answered all of my questions. I am definitely going to be a return patient.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215213863
- South University
