Offers telehealth
Derek Roberts, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Aba and Mental Health Services LLC8100 E 22nd St N Ste 1600-B, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 201-6424Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043735509
Derek Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Derek Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Derek Roberts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.