Derek Smith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC
Overview of Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC
Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Derek Smith works at
Derek Smith's Office Locations
Houston Office3701 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 526-0005
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first visit at CrofootMD with Derek and I was so happy with his kindness, his attentiveness, and his empathy. I can’t wait to have another visit with him. He made me feel at ease and validated my concerns. 100% recommend him to anyone for comprehensive primary care.
About Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669908802
Derek Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Derek Smith works at
Derek Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.