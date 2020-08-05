See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC

Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Derek Smith works at Gordon E Crofoot MD PA in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Derek Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    3701 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 526-0005
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 05, 2020
    I had my first visit at CrofootMD with Derek and I was so happy with his kindness, his attentiveness, and his empathy. I can’t wait to have another visit with him. He made me feel at ease and validated my concerns. 100% recommend him to anyone for comprehensive primary care.
    Michael P — Aug 05, 2020
    About Derek Smith, AGPCNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669908802
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Derek Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Derek Smith works at Gordon E Crofoot MD PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Derek Smith’s profile.

    Derek Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Derek Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Derek Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

