Derek Wimmer, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Derek Wimmer, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Program (Masters)|University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Mosaic Therapy3384 Woods Edge Cir Ste 104, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 249-5292Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Derek is both personable and professional. Such a kind and gentle practitioner as he is scarce to find. He has my endorsement 100%. I seek nothing by my endorsement of him. See for yourself.
About Derek Wimmer, PA-C
- Orthopedics
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- William Beaumont Hosp
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Physician Assistant Program (Masters)|University of Nebraska Medical Center
Derek Wimmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Derek Wimmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Derek Wimmer speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Derek Wimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Derek Wimmer.
