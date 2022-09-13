Derik Alexander, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Derik Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Derik Alexander, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Derik Alexander, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Derik Alexander works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen Derik multiple times and he is always punctual and courteous. He has handled everything on my wife from marking-up for surgery to fitting the wafers. He is a strong and capable member of a very strong surgery team at Saint Joseph's / Dignity Healthcare.
About Derik Alexander, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1306169313
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
