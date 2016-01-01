See All Nurse Practitioners in Peoria, IL
Desha N Cobb, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Desha N Cobb, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Desha N Cobb, FNP

Desha N Cobb, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, IL. 

Desha N Cobb works at Oak Street Health Peoria in Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Desha N Cobb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Peoria
    801 W Lake Ave # 200, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 290-3364
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Desha N Cobb?

    Photo: Desha N Cobb, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Desha N Cobb, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Desha N Cobb to family and friends

    Desha N Cobb's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Desha N Cobb

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Desha N Cobb, FNP.

    About Desha N Cobb, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1578951075
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Desha N Cobb, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Desha N Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Desha N Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Desha N Cobb works at Oak Street Health Peoria in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Desha N Cobb’s profile.

    Desha N Cobb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Desha N Cobb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Desha N Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Desha N Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.