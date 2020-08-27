Dr. Pinelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desmond Pinelli, DC
Overview
Dr. Desmond Pinelli, DC is a Chiropractor in Bel Air, MD.
Dr. Pinelli works at
Locations
Balance Health and Wellness LLC722 S MAIN ST, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 903-2014
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic chiropractor. He takes time with each patient and explains everything in detail. I felt pain relief even after my first visit (after continued pain with physical therapy for months). Scheduling was easy and location was convenient and very clean. I would recommend him to anyone I know. The k you so much Dr. Pinelli!!
About Dr. Desmond Pinelli, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1235309287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.