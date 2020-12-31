Despina Laloudakis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Despina Laloudakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Despina Laloudakis, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Despina Laloudakis, NP
Despina Laloudakis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Despina Laloudakis' Office Locations
Arizona Center for Digestive Health4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2303
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been seeing Despina for wellness and illness appointments for 10 years and we are very happy with her thoroughness, expertise and follow-up with us. She has helped us through some very trying times of health issues and routine visits and has provided spot on diagnoses and treatment for a variety of problems. Despina has always been there for us and we feel fortunate to have her for primary care. Despina came highly recommended from a friend and we in turn have recommended her to our close friends. That says a lot in my opinion.
About Despina Laloudakis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497727192
Frequently Asked Questions
Despina Laloudakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Despina Laloudakis accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Despina Laloudakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Despina Laloudakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Despina Laloudakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Despina Laloudakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Despina Laloudakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.