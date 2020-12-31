See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Despina Laloudakis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Despina Laloudakis, NP

Despina Laloudakis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Despina Laloudakis works at ASSOCIATED INTERNISTS OF AHWATUKEE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Despina Laloudakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Center for Digestive Health
    4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 961-2303
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 31, 2020
    My wife and I have been seeing Despina for wellness and illness appointments for 10 years and we are very happy with her thoroughness, expertise and follow-up with us. She has helped us through some very trying times of health issues and routine visits and has provided spot on diagnoses and treatment for a variety of problems. Despina has always been there for us and we feel fortunate to have her for primary care. Despina came highly recommended from a friend and we in turn have recommended her to our close friends. That says a lot in my opinion.
    George Kolb/ Paula Kolb — Dec 31, 2020
    Photo: Despina Laloudakis, NP
    About Despina Laloudakis, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497727192
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

