Destiny Moss, APRN
Overview of Destiny Moss, APRN
Destiny Moss, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC.
Destiny Moss works at
Destiny Moss' Office Locations
SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
PMC - Center for Urology2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2050, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 585-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment with Destiny Moss NP. She was very detailed and great bedside manner. Would recommend her highly. Office needs a remodel and somewhat dirty especially bathroom.
About Destiny Moss, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972997179
Education & Certifications
- Frontier School Of Midwery and Family Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Destiny Moss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Destiny Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Destiny Moss works at
