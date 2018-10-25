See All Nurse Practitioners in Spartanburg, SC
Destiny Moss, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Destiny Moss, APRN

Destiny Moss, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Spartanburg, SC. 

Destiny Moss works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Destiny Moss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg
    391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    PMC - Center for Urology
    2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2050, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-8221

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Destiny Moss, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972997179
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Frontier School Of Midwery and Family Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions

Destiny Moss, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Destiny Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Destiny Moss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Destiny Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Destiny Moss has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Destiny Moss.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Destiny Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Destiny Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

