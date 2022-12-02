See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Roseville, CA
Devan Ragg, PA-C

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Devan Ragg, PA-C

Devan Ragg, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from Lock Haven University and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Devan Ragg works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Devan Ragg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2110 Professional Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Devan Ragg, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225412869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lock Haven University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Devan Ragg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Devan Ragg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Devan Ragg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Devan Ragg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Devan Ragg works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Devan Ragg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Devan Ragg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Devan Ragg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Devan Ragg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Devan Ragg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

