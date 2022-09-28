See All Psychiatrists in North Chesterfield, VA
Devin Bailey, NP

Integrative Psychiatry
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Devin Bailey, NP is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Chatham University-Graduate School|Virginia Commonwealth University (Graduate).

Devin Bailey works at Grow Therapy in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Grow Therapy
    7400 Beaufont Springs Dr Ste 401, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 333-4787
    Renew Life LLC
    11815 Fountain Way Ste 300, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 324-5665

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2022
    I have learned so much about myself in just the short time I've been seeing Dr. Bailey. She is extremely open minded and non-judgmental. I look forward to seeing her each week. She helps me draw my own conclusions and I feel I can be completely honest and open, knowing that it is a safe space. Dr. Bailey knows what she is talking about in a completely holistic sense, mind, body, and spirit. I value her perspective and she respects mine.
    About Devin Bailey, NP

    • Integrative Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1609127786
    Education & Certifications

    • WASHBURN UNIVERSITY OF TOPEKA
    • Chatham University-Graduate School|Virginia Commonwealth University (Graduate)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Devin Bailey, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Devin Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Devin Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Devin Bailey accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Devin Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Devin Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Devin Bailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Devin Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Devin Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

