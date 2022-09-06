Dr. Devin Flaherty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flaherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devin Flaherty, DO
Overview of Dr. Devin Flaherty, DO
Dr. Devin Flaherty, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA.
Dr. Flaherty works at
Dr. Flaherty's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Health Cancer Center400 Campus Blvd, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-3470
-
2
Winchester Medical Center1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-3470
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flaherty?
From the people that check you in, Dr Flaherty and his staff are very professional. They treat you with respect and kindness. They are very personable. I had so much confidence in Dr. Flaherty. He explained my procedure before and after so I understand everything. I highly recommend Dr. Flaherty and staff!
About Dr. Devin Flaherty, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1255564068
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flaherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flaherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flaherty works at
Dr. Flaherty has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flaherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.