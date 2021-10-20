See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Devon Durand, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Devon Durand, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Devon Durand, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Devon Durand works at Mary Beth Harr MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Beth Harr MD PA
    5368 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-1112

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Devon Durand?

Oct 20, 2021
Love this lady. So cheerful and knowledgeable. made my visit pleasant
Nellie Nunez — Oct 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Devon Durand, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Devon Durand, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Devon Durand to family and friends

Devon Durand's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Devon Durand

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Devon Durand, PA-C.

About Devon Durand, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114473808
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Devon Durand, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Devon Durand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Devon Durand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Devon Durand works at Mary Beth Harr MD PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Devon Durand’s profile.

Devon Durand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Devon Durand.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Devon Durand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Devon Durand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Devon Durand, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.