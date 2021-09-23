Dr. Devorah Giffen, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giffen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Devorah Giffen, PSY.D
Dr. Devorah Giffen, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Academy Psychological Services2216 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 335-9367
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
She is amazing when it comes down to my son.
- Psychology
- English
- 1144390709
- Missouri University
