See All Nurse Practitioners in Bangor, ME
Deziree Worster Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deziree Worster

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Deziree Worster

Deziree Worster is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME. 

Deziree Worster works at St. Joseph Family Medicine-Broadway in Bangor, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Deziree Worster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bangor Office
    900 Broadway Bldg 2, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 907-3777
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deziree Worster?

    Jul 15, 2021
    My experience with Deziree Worster was excellent. She listened to me with respect and understanding. I felt very confident in her expertise and treatment. I did not feel rushed and was grateful for her communication of my diagnosis and treatment plan.
    Marcia Sibley — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deziree Worster
    How would you rate your experience with Deziree Worster?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deziree Worster to family and friends

    Deziree Worster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deziree Worster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deziree Worster.

    About Deziree Worster

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437406444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deziree Worster has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deziree Worster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deziree Worster works at St. Joseph Family Medicine-Broadway in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Deziree Worster’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Deziree Worster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deziree Worster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deziree Worster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deziree Worster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deziree Worster?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.