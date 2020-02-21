See All Physicians Assistants in Palo Alto, CA
Dhara Patel, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dhara Patel, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dhara Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Palo Alto, CA. 

Dhara Patel works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Marco Jacobo, PA-C
Marco Jacobo, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 853-2977
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dhara Patel?

    Feb 21, 2020
    Smart and friendly
    — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dhara Patel, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Dhara Patel, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dhara Patel to family and friends

    Dhara Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dhara Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dhara Patel, PA-C.

    About Dhara Patel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144656083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dhara Patel, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dhara Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dhara Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dhara Patel works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dhara Patel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dhara Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dhara Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dhara Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dhara Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dhara Patel, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.