Dhara Patel, PA-C
Overview
Dhara Patel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Palo Alto, CA.
Dhara Patel works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2977
Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dhara Patel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144656083
Frequently Asked Questions
Dhara Patel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dhara Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dhara Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dhara Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dhara Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dhara Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.