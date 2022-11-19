See All Hematologists in Lakeway, TX
Dr. Diaa Osman, DO

Hematology
4.7 (23)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Diaa Osman, DO

Dr. Diaa Osman, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of New Mexico Hospital Cancer Center

Dr. Osman works at Texas Oncology-Austin Lakeway in Lakeway, TX with other offices in Minneapolis, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology-Austin Lakeway
    2300 Lohmans Spur Rd, Lakeway, TX 78734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 373-3169
  2. 2
    Minnesota Oncology - Plymouth
    2805 Campus Dr Ste 105, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 519-7440
  3. 3
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA
    910 E 26th St Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 884-6300
  4. 4
    Minnesota Oncology Hematology PA
    345 Sherman St Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 251-5500
  5. 5
    South Austin
    4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 447-2202
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Northfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Diaa Osman, DO

    • Hematology
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1689894495
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New Mexico Hospital Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico Hospital
    Residency
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osman has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

