Diala Alkhalil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diala Alkhalil, MA
Overview
Diala Alkhalil, MA is a Counselor in East Bridgewater, MA.
Diala Alkhalil works at
Locations
Mass Counseling Services Inc36 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Directions (617) 966-0812
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Diala was highly recommended by a school counselor and a few family friends who have worked with her. when we first contacted her, she replied back that she was not taking new patients but to reach back out if we are unsuccessful in a month. We did just that and although se was booked, she made room for my daughter and We are so thankful. She met with us as parents alone to discuss our concerns and provided us with so much information to help us with our anxious child. Our daughter cried during the initial session and after just a few minutes Diala was able to build a rapport with her and she looks forward to her sessions. Our baby is a different child after just a few sessions. I highly recommend Diala to any family.
About Diala Alkhalil, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1972663789
Frequently Asked Questions
Diala Alkhalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Diala Alkhalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diala Alkhalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diala Alkhalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diala Alkhalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.