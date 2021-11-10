See All Counselors in East Bridgewater, MA
Diala Alkhalil, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Diala Alkhalil, MA

Counseling
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Diala Alkhalil, MA is a Counselor in East Bridgewater, MA. 

Diala Alkhalil works at Mass Counseling Services Inc in East Bridgewater, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mass Counseling Services Inc
    36 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater, MA 02333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 966-0812
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Diala Alkhalil?

    Nov 10, 2021
    Diala was highly recommended by a school counselor and a few family friends who have worked with her. when we first contacted her, she replied back that she was not taking new patients but to reach back out if we are unsuccessful in a month. We did just that and although se was booked, she made room for my daughter and We are so thankful. She met with us as parents alone to discuss our concerns and provided us with so much information to help us with our anxious child. Our daughter cried during the initial session and after just a few minutes Diala was able to build a rapport with her and she looks forward to her sessions. Our baby is a different child after just a few sessions. I highly recommend Diala to any family.
    Cynthia — Nov 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Diala Alkhalil, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Diala Alkhalil, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Diala Alkhalil to family and friends

    Diala Alkhalil's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Diala Alkhalil

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Diala Alkhalil, MA.

    About Diala Alkhalil, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972663789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diala Alkhalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diala Alkhalil works at Mass Counseling Services Inc in East Bridgewater, MA. View the full address on Diala Alkhalil’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Diala Alkhalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diala Alkhalil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diala Alkhalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diala Alkhalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Diala Alkhalil, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.