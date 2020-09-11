Diana Agraz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Agraz, PA
Overview
Diana Agraz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA.
Diana Agraz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of the Central Coast116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-7133
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Agraz?
Diana is such a wonderful and caring provider. She really listened to my daughters needs, and made her feel comfortable and at ease. Diana is both very knowledgeable and thorough. She definitely goes above and beyond to ensure we are satisfied with our care. We absolutely know how lucky we are to have her as our provider <3
About Diana Agraz, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972900561
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Agraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Agraz works at
8 patients have reviewed Diana Agraz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Agraz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Agraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Agraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.