Diana Agraz, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Diana Agraz, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Overview

Diana Agraz, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. 

Diana Agraz works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of the Central Coast
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 349-7133

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 11, 2020
Diana is such a wonderful and caring provider. She really listened to my daughters needs, and made her feel comfortable and at ease. Diana is both very knowledgeable and thorough. She definitely goes above and beyond to ensure we are satisfied with our care. We absolutely know how lucky we are to have her as our provider <3
Exceptionally Pleased Patient! — Sep 11, 2020
Photo: Diana Agraz, PA
About Diana Agraz, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972900561
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Diana Agraz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Diana Agraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Diana Agraz works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Diana Agraz’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Diana Agraz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Agraz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Agraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Agraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

