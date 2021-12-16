See All Nurse Practitioners in Elmhurst, IL
Diana Anton, APN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Diana Anton, APN

Diana Anton, APN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Elmhurst, IL. 

Diana Anton works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Anton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9001
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    172 E Schiller St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2021
    Nurse Anton was very professional, attentive, and gave clear instructions following my visit.
    Photo: Diana Anton, APN
    About Diana Anton, APN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548486327
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Anton, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Anton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Anton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Anton works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. View the full address on Diana Anton’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Diana Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Anton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Anton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Anton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

