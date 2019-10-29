Dr. Diana Camargo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Camargo, OD
Overview of Dr. Diana Camargo, OD
Dr. Diana Camargo, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.
Dr. Camargo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Camargo's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Vision Centers2900 NW 62nd St Ste 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (954) 979-2191
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camargo?
Dr. Camargo is always courteous and takes the time needed, listening to what I have to say. I have been seeing her for several years and have been pleased.
About Dr. Diana Camargo, OD
- Optometry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1811141286
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camargo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camargo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camargo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camargo works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Camargo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camargo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camargo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camargo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.