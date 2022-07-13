Diana Carney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Carney, NP
Overview of Diana Carney, NP
Diana Carney, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stony Brook, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Carney's Office Locations
- 1 2500 Nesconset Hwy Ste 63 Bldg 16, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-6478
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Carney?
She really listens and hears you. Caring and emphatic with her patients.
About Diana Carney, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679964043
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Carney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Diana Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.