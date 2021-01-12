See All Chiropractors in Shelbyville, KY
Diana Cole, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Diana Cole, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Shelbyville, KY. 

Diana Cole works at Kentucky Family Chiropractic PSC in Shelbyville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dmac Psc
    30 Stonecrest Ct Ste 102, Shelbyville, KY 40065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 369-1067
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Jan 12, 2021
    She’s extremely professional and very personable. Very good chiropractor. Her staff is top notch too. Highly recommend her.
    Kay adams — Jan 12, 2021
    About Diana Cole, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548282742
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Cole, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Cole works at Kentucky Family Chiropractic PSC in Shelbyville, KY. View the full address on Diana Cole’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Diana Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Cole.

