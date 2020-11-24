See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Diana Cox, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Diana Cox, PMHNP

Diana Cox, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Diana Cox works at Strategic Mental Health in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strategic Mental Health LLC
    8160 E Butherus Dr Ste 9, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 377-7326
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 24, 2020
    I’ve been a very complex mental health issue for years now! Then you throw in my battle with addiction to opiates & fentanyl, and you have a ticking time bomb!! Diana has been great through it all!! Always supportive, she really listens to what I have to say about everything, and she truly cares about her patients!! I’ve been going to see Diana for at least 5 years now, the addiction issue was added in the last 16-18 months, and I wouldn’t still be seeing her if there were any issues!! Diana was very supportive when I went through the experience of losing my son 3-1/2 years ago to suicide, and was available ANYTIME if I needed her, not just business hours!! My experience with Diana has been nothing but great!!
    Mike B — Nov 24, 2020
    Photo: Diana Cox, PMHNP
    About Diana Cox, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710284336
