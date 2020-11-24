Diana Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Cox, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Diana Cox, PMHNP
Diana Cox, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Diana Cox works at
Diana Cox's Office Locations
Strategic Mental Health LLC8160 E Butherus Dr Ste 9, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 377-7326
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a very complex mental health issue for years now! Then you throw in my battle with addiction to opiates & fentanyl, and you have a ticking time bomb!! Diana has been great through it all!! Always supportive, she really listens to what I have to say about everything, and she truly cares about her patients!! I’ve been going to see Diana for at least 5 years now, the addiction issue was added in the last 16-18 months, and I wouldn’t still be seeing her if there were any issues!! Diana was very supportive when I went through the experience of losing my son 3-1/2 years ago to suicide, and was available ANYTIME if I needed her, not just business hours!! My experience with Diana has been nothing but great!!
About Diana Cox, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710284336
Diana Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Cox works at
9 patients have reviewed Diana Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Cox.
