Dr. Diana Dahlgren, PHD
Dr. Diana Dahlgren, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairfax, VA.
Tricia A. Snow3615 Chain Bridge Rd Ste F, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 273-5653
My son Ethan needed to get tested for a school entrance exam. Diana was very accommodating. She took her time to fully explain her process and the exam procedure. It took me at ease as a parent because I like to be fully informed about what to expect. I also appreciate that her costs were reasonable for the exam, and she reviewed the results with us immediately afterwards. My son Ethan also felt at ease in taking the exam. She let him know what to expect and that the most important thing was for him to remain comfortable and perform his best. We received the final report within a few days if the exam with an opportunity to review before she sent it off to school. I would highly recommend Dr. Dahlgren to any parent who want a thorough and complete evaluation of their child. She takes her time in making sure you have your questions answered and creates a comfortable environment where everyone feels at ease.
- Psychology
- English
- 1952527608
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlgren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlgren.
