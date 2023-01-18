Diana Flores, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Flores, LCPC
Diana Flores, LCPC is a Counselor in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Forest Bluff Counseling49 Sherwood Ter, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 582-0588
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been seeing Dr. Flores for a few years now, at first I started seeing her weekly and eventually to whenever I needed to. She has really helped me with anxiety and depression, coming up with coping skills, exposures, and what to do in tough times. She has always been quick to respond whenever I needed something and was always available for an emergency appointment if needed. I have really enjoyed going to therapy with her and she has really helped improve my mental health.
- Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Diana Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Flores speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Diana Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.