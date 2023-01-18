See All Counselors in Lake Bluff, IL
Diana Flores, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Diana Flores, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Diana Flores, LCPC is a Counselor in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Diana Flores works at Forest Bluff Counseling in Lake Bluff, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Forest Bluff Counseling
    49 Sherwood Ter, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 582-0588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Diana Flores?

    Jan 18, 2023
    I have been seeing Dr. Flores for a few years now, at first I started seeing her weekly and eventually to whenever I needed to. She has really helped me with anxiety and depression, coming up with coping skills, exposures, and what to do in tough times. She has always been quick to respond whenever I needed something and was always available for an emergency appointment if needed. I have really enjoyed going to therapy with her and she has really helped improve my mental health.
    Emma — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Diana Flores, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Diana Flores, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Diana Flores to family and friends

    Diana Flores' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Diana Flores

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Diana Flores, LCPC.

    About Diana Flores, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508281833
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Flores, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Diana Flores works at Forest Bluff Counseling in Lake Bluff, IL. View the full address on Diana Flores’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Diana Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Diana Flores, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.