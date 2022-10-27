Diana Garnica, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Garnica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Garnica, NP
Overview of Diana Garnica, NP
Diana Garnica, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Diana Garnica works at
Diana Garnica's Office Locations
Family Medicine Health Center2900 Fresno St Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Garnica?
Been coming here for a long time! And I will be coming here for a lot longer! Not many doctors will get you in at last minute's notice or if you're late like I always am they will cancel you and make you wait until the next available appointment! But these people are phenomenal the office staff and that beautiful Diana are awesome the most kindest caring down to earth awesome people you'll ever meet! Her dad was my care provider before her may he rest in peace but he raised a good daughter with the same ethics he had! And Celia and Everett are always friendly and accommodating even when they give you a flu shot LOL! Keep up the great work see you soon and if anybody needs a provider for primary Care this is the spot! They accept a new patient and they do their damnedest to get you in when you need it! And anybody that knows me and what a pain in the butt I can be if they can tolerate me and make me feel welcome the way they do they're the real deal check them out!!
About Diana Garnica, NP
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1275052987
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Garnica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Garnica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Garnica speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Diana Garnica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Garnica.
