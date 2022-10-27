See All Family Doctors in Fresno, CA
Diana Garnica, NP

Family Medicine
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Diana Garnica, NP

Diana Garnica, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Diana Garnica works at Family Medicine Health Center in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Garnica's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medicine Health Center
    2900 Fresno St Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Diana Garnica, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1275052987
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Diana Garnica, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Garnica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Diana Garnica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Diana Garnica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Diana Garnica works at Family Medicine Health Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Diana Garnica’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Diana Garnica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Garnica.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Garnica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Garnica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

