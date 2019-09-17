See All Nurse Practitioners in Overland Park, KS
Diana Gordon, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Diana Gordon, RN

Diana Gordon, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS. 

Diana Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7920 Conser St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 221-0750

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 17, 2019
She has helped reclaim my deteriorating health so I am able to be a part of life again instead of my illness managing me. I really appreciate all that she has done for me.
About Diana Gordon, RN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902800600
Frequently Asked Questions

Diana Gordon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Diana Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Diana Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Gordon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

