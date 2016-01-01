Diana Guillaume, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Guillaume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Guillaume, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Diana Guillaume, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from North Park University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Swedish Hospital.
Diana Guillaume works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Portage Park4848 W IRVING PARK RD, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (312) 794-8470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Guillaume?
About Diana Guillaume, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1396037685
Education & Certifications
- North Park University
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Humboldt Park Health
- Swedish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Guillaume has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Diana Guillaume using Healthline FindCare.
Diana Guillaume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Guillaume works at
Diana Guillaume speaks Spanish.
Diana Guillaume has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Guillaume.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Guillaume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Guillaume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.