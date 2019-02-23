Overview of Diana Kirby, FNP-BC

Diana Kirby, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Nebraska Medical Center, Post-Masters Fnp Certificate.



Diana Kirby works at Henderson Health Group in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.