Diana Kirby, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Diana Kirby, FNP-BC

Diana Kirby, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Nebraska Medical Center, Post-Masters Fnp Certificate.

Diana Kirby works at Henderson Health Group in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Kirby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Health Group
    366 W Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 359-5210
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Durango Health Group
    3140 S Durango Dr Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 273-3680
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Asthma
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Diana Kirby, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629188826
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Nebraska Medical Center, Post-Masters Fnp Certificate
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Kirby, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Kirby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Diana Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.