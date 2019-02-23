Diana Kirby, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Kirby, FNP-BC
Overview of Diana Kirby, FNP-BC
Diana Kirby, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Nebraska Medical Center, Post-Masters Fnp Certificate.
Diana Kirby's Office Locations
Henderson Health Group366 W Lake Mead Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 359-5210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Durango Health Group3140 S Durango Dr Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 273-3680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Kirby?
I’ve never had a more thoughtful, caring or empathic doctor. She ACTUALLY takes the time to listen to you as opposed to every other doctor who spends 2 minutes with you and has no time to even help find out what the true issue is before attempting to treat it. She is THE BEST! If you want a doctor who will listen and sees you as a human vs a number, see Dr. Kirby.
About Diana Kirby, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629188826
Education & Certifications
- University Nebraska Medical Center, Post-Masters Fnp Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Kirby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Kirby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Diana Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Kirby.
