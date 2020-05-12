Diana Krenz, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Krenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Diana Krenz, FNP-BC
Overview of Diana Krenz, FNP-BC
Diana Krenz, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Diana Krenz's Office Locations
Lovelace Health Systems Inc9101 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 275-4288
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Diana Krenz?
Dr. Krenz was very compassionate and took the time to listen to my concerns. I felt very taken care of. It was a great pleasure to see this provider. I’m really looking forward to my physical with her once the pandemic subsides. I highly recommend!
About Diana Krenz, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811483266
Frequently Asked Questions
Diana Krenz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Diana Krenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Diana Krenz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Krenz.
