Diana Look, APRN
Overview
Diana Look, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Diana Look works at
Locations
Northwest Family Practice9511 Huffmeister Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 550-4635
Sanitas Medical Centers- Willowbrook12302 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 804-5965
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Diana Look has been very attentive and helpful from my very first visit in January, 2021. I've been very pleased with her "bedside manner", her ability to identify a fairly rare skin condition, a fast and easy annual physical, her responsiveness via the online portal, and her willingness to process refill requests fast (amazing enough getting refills approved has proven a huge issue with other healthcare providers in my experience).
About Diana Look, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1417196130
Education & Certifications
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
