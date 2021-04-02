See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Diana Look, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (92)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Diana Look, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Diana Look works at Village Medical in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Family Practice
    9511 Huffmeister Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 550-4635
  2. 2
    Sanitas Medical Centers- Willowbrook
    12302 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 804-5965

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Diana Look, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417196130
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Diana Look, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Diana Look is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Diana Look has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Diana Look has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    92 patients have reviewed Diana Look. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Look.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Look, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Look appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

