Diana Pack, LMHC
Diana Pack, LMHC is a Counselor in Melbourne, FL.
Diana Pack works at
Paula Deforest Phd1425 Aurora Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 242-1526
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Diana Pack, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346299054
Diana Pack accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Diana Pack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Diana Pack works at
Diana Pack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Diana Pack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Diana Pack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Diana Pack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.