Diana Perrel, RN

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Diana Perrel, RN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Dalton, GA. 

Diana Perrel works at Peds Care, P.C in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Diana Perrel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peds Care, P.C
    1933 Shields Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Diana Perrel, RN

  • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1528201399
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

